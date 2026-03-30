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Roberto De Zerbi warned Tottenham board could 'ruin' his repuation as Rio Ferdinand highlights risk in replacing Igor Tudor
Ferdinand questions the Spurs hierarchy
Ferdinand has expressed serious doubts about the internal structure at Tottenham and how it might impact a high-profile coach like De Zerbi, who has emerged as the top candidate to replace Tudor following his recent dismissal.
While acknowledging the world-class infrastructure at the club, the pundit suggested that the problems run much deeper than the pitch, pointing the finger directly at the board. The Europa League holders are currently hovering just one point above the relegation zone after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Ferdinand stated: “Listen, at the moment I’d be more worried about the hierarchy, I’d be looking into that. Why has it gone so wrong for so many? Big names, new ones… why has this place not been able to kick on? I don’t understand it because they’ve got it all sitting there… are they [the hierarchy] going to be a hinderance to me [Tottenham’s next manager] behind the scenes? Are they going to ruin my reputation even more now? What’s the situation here?”
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The risk to a burgeoning managerial career
Tottenham have made De Zerbi their primary target to guide them away from danger, but Ferdinand fears the environment at the club could stifle his creativity. The manager is reportedly in advanced talks over a five-year deal, yet the former England international remains unconvinced that the move is wise given the current proximity to the drop zone and the rapid succession of failed managers, including Thomas Frank and Tudor.
Ferdinand added: “I’ve always championed De Zerbi, I think he’s a great manager. He’s a thinking manager, he’s always looking for new, innovative ways to build his teams. This might be the perfect time to get him but are Spurs in the right situation for him? I’ve got to be honest, I wouldn’t go to Spurs right now. I just think it is a club that’s in such a bad way and there have been far too many managers that have failed there.”
De Zerbi emerges as top priority for Spurs
De Zerbi has built a stellar reputation as an innovative tactical mind. Before his departure from Marseille last month, the 46-year-old managed 33 matches in the 2025-26 season, securing 18 wins. Across his 69 games in charge of the French outfit, he guided the team to 39 victories. This followed a successful spell at Brighton, where he oversaw 89 matches and recorded 38 wins, and a stint at Shakhtar Donetsk, boasting an impressive 20 victories in just 30 games. Tottenham hope his extensive managerial pedigree, which includes spells at Sassuolo and Benevento, can salvage their season.
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What next for Tottenham
The club find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 17th in the Premier League table with just 30 points after 31 games. They hold a narrow one-point advantage over West Ham in the relegation zone, while Burnley and Wolves trail significantly on 20 and 17 points respectively.
To secure survival, Tottenham face a daunting run of seven fixtures. The crucial stretch begins away to Sunderland on April 12, followed by a monumental clash against bottom-of-the-table Wolves on April 25. The club host 15th-placed Leeds United on May 9, and must also navigate difficult encounters against Aston Villa and Chelsea before concluding their campaign against Everton on May 24.