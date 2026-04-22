Tottenham advertising for new psychologist to help heal players' minds amid gruelling relegation battle

Per The Telegraph, In a move that highlights the severity of the crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club has posted a job advertisement for a high-impact Performance Psychologist. The decision points to an acknowledgment from the board that tactical adjustments and physical conditioning alone are no longer sufficient to correct the team's downward trajectory.

Detailing the specific responsibilities, the club's advertisement states: “We are seeking an outstanding Performance Psychologist to join our Performance Team... Working as part of a multi-disciplinary team you will lead the delivery of evidence-based psychological support to elite professional players. The role encompasses individual player support, systemic work across the coaching and performance staff, and the ongoing development of a psychologically informed performance culture throughout the team.

“This role demands a practitioner who is credible, discreet, and highly effective in a Premier League environment, capable of building trust with players and coaches while operating with the professional rigor expected at the highest level of the game.”



