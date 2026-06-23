All-time top scorers in FIFA World Cup history

The FIFA World Cup is the apex of international football, a stage where legends are born and records are etched. Among the many feats achieved at the tournament, scoring goals on the biggest stage is one of the most celebrated. Over the years, a handful of players have engraved their names in history by becoming prolific scorers across multiple World Cups.

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the top all-time goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history, their legendary status, and what made them unforgettable.