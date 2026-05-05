'It's all a part of my story' - Ambassador, artist and USMNT star Tim Weah is ready to play his part ahead of a home World Cup

Tim Weah understands the role of athletes in modern society, largely because that role isn't particularly modern. That role is pretty basic, and the job hasn't changed. It probably never will. For centuries, people like Weah have been necessary in society. They've been needed to entertain.

"That's basically what we are," Weah tells GOAL. "I always say that if you were to bring these modern times and take it back to like the Roman Empire, we would be performers. Right now, we're performing."

Weah is a performer, yes, and the most important performance of his career is on the horizon. The World Cup is coming to his home country. He'll never perform on a bigger stage. The eyes of the world will be on the 26-year-old star and his U.S. men's national team teammates as they step out into their modern-day Roman Colosseum to put on a show for the masses.

There will come a time, though, when those performances end. In truth, they last only 90 minutes anyway. Time as a performer at this level is finite. Perhaps not as finite as those that fought in Rome all those years ago, but finite nonetheless. It's why, throughout the course of his interview with GOAL, Weah both embraces and pushes back on the idea of being a performer. That can't be all he can be, right?

In Weah's eyes, there are more parts to play. Teammate, friend, and son are at the top of the list. So, too, is being a role model and ambassador. Club owner, musician, artist, ambassador - the list goes on. Weah is fascinated by all of them. He's not someone content with being placed in one particular box, even as the biggest games of his life loom over all.

But there's one particular role Weah has been thinking about more recently: storyteller. It's why, even now, in the midst of everything, he's wondering what his story might be, and what it might look like after all of this is done. It's why he seeks out other stories and tries to bring as many elements as he can into parts of his own. And, ultimately, it's why he's doing all of this: to have tales worthy of looking back at with pride.

"It's all a part of my story," he says. "When I'm old, I'll be able to share all my experiences with my kids and my grandkids. That's why I'm living this life, and that's why I'm going through all these trials and tribulations, all these great moments, all these different countries, all these cultures: to share with my future children and my grandchildren.

"I think that's the beautiful thing about this experience: it's not just about sport. It's also about life, and I'm kind of still navigating that. I'm hoping to see more places, hoping to learn more things, and connect with more people, so that I'll have stories to leave with my younger ones when I'm no longer here."

Weah's still here, though. His story is ongoing, and he's still figuring out the different parts he'll play heading into the biggest chapter yet.