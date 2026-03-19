The national team manager has decided against selecting Said El Mala (1. FC Köln). Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart) and Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund) will also be staying at home.
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Three tough decisions in the DFB squad revealed: Julian Nagelsmann is putting his words into action
Instead, El Mala is part of the U21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Northern Ireland (27 March) and Greece (31 March). However, it is understood that the 19-year-old rising star is on standby, meaning he could be called up at short notice in the event of an injury.
The attacking player had been included in the senior national team squad for the first time during the previous training camp in November, but did not feature and was sent to the U21 team for the second match, as previously agreed. Due to his continued strong performances, which could potentially lead to a move to the Premier League in the summer, El Mala had nevertheless been regarded as a hot favourite right up until the last minute. With 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in 26 Bundesliga matches – some of them as a substitute – he is Cologne’s lifeline in the relegation battle.
Nevertheless, Nagelsmann had also spoken critically of El Mala in his much-discussed kicker interview. “There’s a difference between being at Bayern and being at Cologne. He simply needs to get more playing time at Cologne,” Nagelsmann clarified: “And this message isn’t directed at Lukas Kwasniok, because I’ve come to know him as a manager who closely observes what his team needs, including in defence. Said must have the ambition to be a first-team regular at Cologne and to play consistently. But he’s playing 50 per cent of the time, which isn’t enough. And that’s not down to the manager, as people often assume, but down to him himself and how consistently he performs in defence."
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There had been indications that Stiller would step down – Beier has been in top form recently
Stiller, on the other hand, was already absent in November. The decision to leave the midfielder out had caused a great deal of consternation among the Stuttgart players at the time. However, the omission of the VfB key player had already been hinted at during Nagelsmann’s interview, when he had effectively guaranteed Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern Munich) a place in the starting line-up and remarked that he wanted another type of player with attacking qualities in his midfield. He also announced controversial decisions regarding regulars at club level – Stiller appears to be one of them.
Beier was also absent from the squad at the end of the year, but unlike Stiller (one appearance), he did at least feature three times in the World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old forward had only recently fought his way into the BVB starting line-up and is currently in excellent form. In the last twelve Bundesliga matches, he has scored five goals and provided four assists; Beier also contributed a goal in the first leg of the play-off against Atalanta Bergamo (2-0).
The March squad will "already be very similar" to the World Cup squad
This means that at least Beier and Stiller are unlikely to feature in the World Cup this summer. Nagelsmann also told *kicker* that the squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana would be “very similar” to the World Cup squad. Bayern youngsters Jonas Urbig (22) and Lennart Karl (18), whose selection had already been leaked on Wednesday, can, however, look forward to a shorter summer break.
In addition, Stiller’s teammate Jamie Leweling, Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United) have once again made it into the March squad. According to reports, Nagelsmann has decided to leave out the currently injured Jamal Musiala as a precaution, in consultation with FC Bayern Munich.
Also new to the squad are Anton Stach (Leeds United), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Kai Havertz (Arsenal) and Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart). Click here for the full DFB squad.
DFB squad, fixtures: The German national team’s upcoming matches
Date Competition Match Friday, 27 March, 8.45 pm Friendly Switzerland v Germany Monday, 30 March, 8.45 pm Friendly Germany vs. Ghana Sunday, 31 May, 8.45 pm Friendly Germany vs. Finland Saturday, 6 June, 8.30 pm Friendly USA vs. Germany Sunday, 14 June, 7.00 pm 2026 World Cup Germany vs. Curaçao Saturday, 20 June, 10 pm 2026 World Cup Germany vs. Ivory Coast Thursday, 25 June, 10 pm 2026 World Cup Germany vs. Ecuador