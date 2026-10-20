Thomas Tuchel could lose England assistant Anthony Barry to Premier League managerial role

According to a report by The Sun, Barry is keen on stepping into a head coaching role in the Premier League. He has been a crucial part of the backroom staff under Tuchel since their time together at Chelsea in January 2021. He followed the German to Bayern Munich in April 2023 and joined the England coaching staff 18 months later. Despite extending his deal through to Euro 2028 after a successful World Cup qualification campaign, he could be tempted by the chance to manage a top-flight team.