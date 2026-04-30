'This is not a war' - Cristiano Ronaldo says referee criticism 'not good' for Saudi Pro League 'project'

Ronaldo has hit out at the growing culture of criticism within the Saudi Pro League, suggesting that the constant focus on refereeing decisions is detrimental to the competition's image. Following Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli, a match that consolidated his team’s position at the top of the table, the 41-year-old called for more professionalism from his peers.

The Portugal international was clear in his assessment of the current atmosphere when speaking to Thmanyah after the match, stating, "I think this is not good for the league. Everyone complains. This is football; this is not a war. We know we have to fight; everyone wants to win. But not everything is allowed." His comments follow allegations from Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral, who claimed that Al-Nassr have been the beneficiaries of favourable officiating throughout the campaign.