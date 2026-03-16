According to media reports, Borussia will receive a transfer fee of €20 million for the 23-year-old, plus potential bonus payments of around €3 million. Reitz has signed a contract with the Saxon club until 2031.
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"This decision was anything but easy for me": RB Leipzig strike in the Bundesliga
"The transfer fee we will receive for Rocco is the highest Borussia has ever generated for a player developed in-house," said sporting director Rouven Schröder: "Reaching an agreement at this early stage is a great help to us in our planning."
Reitz had captained Borussia this season as a replacement for the injured Tim Kleindienst. According to media reports, his release clause was set at €25 million, but RB apparently did not want to pay that sum.
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Rocco Reitz is a Gladbach veteran
Reitz has been a member of Borussia since birth and has played for every youth team there since the Under-7s. He is married to the daughter of Karlheinz Pflipsen, who won the DFB-Pokal with Gladbach in 1995.
“I have decided to start a new chapter in my career from the summer onwards. Of course, I can understand that some people may not be able to comprehend my decision to leave the club. This decision was anything but easy for me,” said Reitz: “I can promise that I will give my all in every remaining match – especially in the derby this weekend.”
On Saturday (3.30 pm/Sky), Borussia face rivals 1. FC Köln in what will be the 100th derby in Bundesliga history.
Rocco Reitz's season at Borussia Mönchengladbach in figures:
Games 27 Minutes played 2231 Goals 0 Assists 2