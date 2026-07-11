Getty/GOAL
Thierry Henry highlights France's 'most impressive' strength as legendary striker embraces Kylian Mbappe in surprise dressing room visit
Henry visits French squad
Legendary France forward Henry visited the Les Bleus dressing room following his country's convincing victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium. The presence of the 1998 World Cup winner was warmly received by players such as Ousmane Dembele, Malo Gusto and Lucas Hernandez, with the icon also sharing a warm embrace with team captain Mbappe.
Henry, working as a pundit for American television, admitted he was completely blown away by the level of performance displayed by Didier Deschamps' men.
- Getty Images Sport
Legend hails defensive work
Upon entering the dressing room in a perfectly tailored suit, Henry immediately approached the France squad to offer his congratulations. Speaking to the official France national team media, the third all-time top scorer in Les Bleus' history provided a detailed analysis of the team's extraordinary performance, particularly highlighting their out-of-possession work rate as the cornerstone of their success.
Henry expressed his admiration directly to Mbappe and the rest of the squad: "Honestly guys, we don't even know what to say anymore." He then added his tactical breakdown of the team's brilliance: "In possession: extraordinary as usual. But for me, what impresses me the most is the team's ability to win the ball back.
"What the team does out of possession is extraordinary. We know full well what this team can do in possession, but this ability to keep the ball in the opposition's half, to keep going, to suffocate the opponent... Bravo 'DD', bravo to the team, and to the fans as well.
"I was on TV, and seeing that enthusiasm is truly extraordinary. Long may it last. It really warms the heart, especially seeing a team like this. But hey, we're only in the semi-finals. It's beautiful, don't get me wrong! But when I say 'we're only in the semi-finals,' it's because we want to go all the way."
Reunion with Olympic star
This emotional visit also served as a reunion for Henry and midfielder Manu Kone, who was one of his key players during the silver-medal campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Aside from conversing closely with Kone and picking up Michael Olise's shirt, Henry - accompanied by former international striker Andre-Pierre Gignac - continued to motivate the players not to become complacent before successfully bringing the most prestigious trophy back to Paris.
He took the time to offer a specific compliment to Kone: "Today, I recognised the real Manu."
- AFP
Semi-final challenge awaits
France must now shift their focus toward preparing for a crucial semi-final clash against Spain on Tuesday. Deschamps' men are currently riding an impressive wave of momentum, but their attacking sharpness and the defensive transition discipline highlighted by Henry will be the ultimate keys in this fixture.
Immense public expectation and the grand ambition of reaching the showpiece final will serve as both motivation and pressure for captain Mbappe and his team-mates over the coming days.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting