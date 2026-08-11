Almada has opened up about the pivotal factors that led to his return to Argentina, specifically highlighting the personal role played by head coach Coudet. Despite interest from other continental giants, including a lucrative offer from Brazilian side Flamengo, the allure of the project at the Estadio Mas Monumental proved impossible to turn down for the former Velez Sarsfield star.

Speaking to Olé, Almada emphasised how the dressing room hierarchy influenced his choice. "Coudet called me, and that was massive," the midfielder revealed.

"I was constantly in touch with him, as well as Nico Otamendi and Angel Di Maria once he joined. They were all instrumental in the move. My family, my wife, my parents... we all reached this decision together." Discussing how the transfer accelerated during his summer break, he added: "I made my mind up while on holiday. It was down to my conversations with Coudet and the ambition of the project here. From that moment, I never had a second thought."