"There were also times when I was overwhelmed by frustration and anxiety": Former US Open finalist announces retirement

Nishikori's peak came several years ago. In 2014 he became the first Japanese player to reach a Grand Slam final in New York, eventually losing to Croatia's Marin Cilic. He was also the first player from his country to break into the top 10, rising as high as world number four. His trophy collection stands at twelve tour titles and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Currently ranked 464th in the ATP, he continues to battle recurring injuries. "There were also times when frustration and fear overwhelmed me because injuries kept preventing me from playing the way I wanted to," he wrote. "Nevertheless, my love for tennis and my belief that I could become a better player have always brought me back onto the court."