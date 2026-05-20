"He shows real composure in front of goal. That cool-headedness of his. I've noticed that, with almost every shot, he pauses for a split second, takes a breath, and then fires," Undav told Sky ahead of Saturday's DFB-Pokal final (8:00 pm CET on ARD and Sky), where the two strikers will go head-to-head.
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"Then you become ice-cold": Deniz Undav admires Harry Kane for a specific ability
"Composure in front of goal is 'very important' for strikers because it makes your shots more accurate," Undav explained. "If you drill that every day, you become ice-cold. If I had a bit more of that, I'd surely finish more chances."
In Saturday's Berlin final, the defending champions are "complete underdogs against the record winners," the 29-year-old explained. "Bayern are the clear favourites, and there's no point pretending otherwise. Still, anything can happen in a single game. We know we can disrupt them, unsettle them. We'll give it our all."
Deniz Undav: "If we win, everyone gets a kebab."
After the match, the squad will celebrate with a "victory kebab"—a tradition that began in Berlin. "If we win, everyone's having a kebab," Undav says. "I'll watch a few YouTube videos about the top five kebabs in Berlin and decide which one I like."
After that, Undav will join Germany at the World Cup—and he could be carrying a new VfB contract with him. "There's no reason why not," he states. "I've said many times that I enjoy playing here; I feel at home. I feel like a Stuttgart native, even if I'm not one. We're not far apart; it's just the small details."