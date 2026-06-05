The Rondo, MLS All-Star Game edition: Did Son Heung-Min deserve his spot, how big is Zavier Gozo’s inclusion and will Lionel Messi show up?

TH: Would rather see this than an MLS club get smacked around by a Premier League stalwart. No one really learns anything from them losing to, say, Arsenal. And it basically just gives the Eurosnobs more ammo.

Let's face it: for all of MLS's lofty goals, Liga MX is just more of a real rival, anyway. If you're going to promote it with Leagues Cup, you may as well do the same with another hallmark event. Let's face it, it's far more compelling for bragging rights.

Then again, if someone wants to fly, say, the J-League All Stars to America, that would be fun.

RT: It’s fine, and it’s way better than getting smacked by some European team in preseason. Other than an East vs West format, this is the only setup that makes sense, and given the added juice of the rivalry, it’s probably for the best.

AL: Personally, I’m not a fan. There is an oversaturation of MLS vs. Liga MX formats right now: the All-Star Game, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and the occasional friendly. Then there’s the Nations League and the Gold Cup, which further pushes the U.S. vs. Mexico narrative.

There is brilliant soccer all over the world, and if the Club World Cup taught us anything, it’s that it’s not only Mexican fans who will travel stateside to support their teams. Fans from Asia, South America, the Middle East, and elsewhere will show up, too.

Some of MLS’s best All-Star moments came from variety. Who can forget the MLS All-Stars beating European champions Chelsea? Or the very organic, very tense beef between Pep Guardiola and Caleb Porter over a handshake? It’s desperately time to switch it up.