Lionel Messi's All-Star absence strained trust with fans, stained perception of midsummer event - and now its up to MLS to clean it up

Messi has undoubtedly raised the profile of MLS, but his decision to skip ASG could have lasting reverberations for the league

AUSTIN, Texas - Lionel Messi means the world to Jesus Rodriguez.

For the 22-year-old, who has Cerebral Palsy and developmental disabilities, the Argentine star is a light - a beacon of hope in an otherwise challenging life. Whether it's weaving through multiple defenders or beating goalkeepers with pinpoint precision on free kicks, Messi doesn’t let obstacles stand in his way, and that inspires Rodriguez to keep fighting. So much so that his mother, Tanya Jasso, wanted to find a way for her son to finally see Messi.

She originally tried last season and was ready to take her son, husband, and Jesus’ stepfather, Javier Partida, to see Messi in Columbus, Ohio, for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game. But in the 2024 Copa America Final, Messi injured his ankle. The plan was scrapped. Then, in March, Jasso got the exciting news that the 2025 MLS All-Star would be held in Austin.

For the family who lives in Alamo, New Mexico, the Texas capital was within driving distance. They wanted to give Jesus the experience of a lifetime, saving money and then spending thousands of dollars to get tickets in the VIP section 7, row 3, behind the MLS All-Star bench. Everything was in motion, and when Jesus heard the news, he was brimming with excitement.

Then Wednesday happened.

Messi and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba had been no-shows for MLS All-Star training sessions earlier in the week, and on the morning of the All-Star Game, the league confirmed what had increasingly appeared inevitable - neither would play, both removed from the final MLS roster.

Jasso said that she and her family were devastated when they heard the news. Jesus sat motionless with his head drooping toward the concrete sidewalk, and Jasso was furious about the timing and the manner in which both MLS and Messi handled the situation.

“I’m very sad because I did everything I could so my son could come see Messi, especially since he has a disability,” Jasso told GOAL Wednesday before the All-Star Game. “I feel heartbroken for him. It’s always been his dream to meet Messi, but he’s not going to be here. I made a lot of sacrifices… We drove 10 hours from Alamo, New Mexico, to get here, and we’re very tired.”

Jasso was perplexed as to why MLS waited until the day of the game - at 11:15 a.m. Central Time, to be exact - to reveal that the face of their league would not be playing in its midseason showcase.

“I think they should be more honest and give fans a heads-up so we don’t go through so much for nothing,” she said. “I feel sad because [Messi] should think about his fans - and right now, he’s not. I believe Messi is partly to blame, as is the league, because he should’ve made an effort to be here.”

Jasso wasn’t alone in feeling let down by MLS and its Argentine superstar. Social media was flush with fans who said the league should have done more to hold Messi accountable, and some who cynically suggested the league was aware of Messi’s status ahead of the game, intentionally promoted his participation, and withheld the information to build buzz for the game.

Austin’s leading newspaper, The Austin Chronicle, ripped Messi and MLS to shreds for the way the situation was handled, with Eric Goodman writing, “Messi’s decision not to show up for one night in Austin is a huge middle finger to MLS and its fans.”

Despite the very public angst, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, in his All-Star Game midseason address, declined to confirm whether the players would face discipline, saying only that the league should have been more proactive in determining Messi and Alba’s availability. In several unprompted moments, Garber appeared to gush over Messi’s positive impact on the league - noting his sizable social media presence and the credibility he brings to MLS.

“MLS wouldn't be what it is today without Leo Messi,” Garber said. "He's an incredible competitor, and he's performing at a really high level. So we are perceived very differently globally because Leo Messi is in our league.”

Sports commissioners essentially work for team owners, which means occasionally having to tow the line. But considering the circumstances, Garber’s responses - and in some cases, lack thereof - seemed tone deaf. Failing to be firm and resolute could both set a precedent and have consequences, signaling to MLS fans that their role in All-Star voting effectively doesn’t matter.

On Friday, two days after the All-Star Game, MLS finally announced a decision, suspending both Messi and Alba for Inter Miami’s match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The announcement came hours after Miami manager Javier Mascherano had told reporters that there had been no disciplinary action.

"Look, players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days. But luckily, he is returning today,” he said. “Let's hope he can train alongside the group so we can count on both of them for tomorrow's game. We haven't received any [sanction.]"

Messi is the first MLS starter in the past 30 years to skip an All-Star game for non-injury reasons - the first being Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In most other major U.S. sports - the NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL, leagues that represent the best of the best in their respective games - it would generally be unthinkable for a player equal to Messi’s stature to skip its marquee match for reasons other than injury.

So how did MLS get to this point with the face of the league?

GOAL spoke to MLS All-Stars, former executives, and insiders to assess the fallout from Messi’s no-show and what it signals about the league’s present and future.