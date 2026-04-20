The son of 1990 World Cup winner Jürgen Klinsmann was substituted after a collision during Saturday’s away match at US Palermo (0–2) and was taken to hospital.
IMAGO / IPA Sport
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"The road to recovery will be long!" Jürgen Klinsmann's son suffers a horror injury
Cesena’s first-choice goalkeeper will miss the remainder of the season. Klinsmann will undergo further tests and consult a neurosurgeon. His agent, Marco De Marchi, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. “The road to recovery will be a long one,” De Marchi told reporters. The Munich-born shot-stopper has been plying his trade in Italy since 2024.