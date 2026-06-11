Celtic hand double-winner Martin O'Neill permanent manager job

Speaking after the announcement, O’Neill expressed his pride at continuing his journey with the Glasgow giants. "It is once again a great privilege for me to continue as Celtic manager. Last season will live long in all our memories and to be part of that success has in a big way whetted the appetite to work again for more days like those and bring our supporters those moments," he stated.

"Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the players and staff and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for bringing that level of focus, determination and talent to bear at the conclusion of the season to deliver the league and Cup double. I would particularly like to thank the Board for asking me back and giving me this opportunity again."