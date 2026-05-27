That would be a huge surprise: Luka Modric could be on the verge of returning to Real Madrid

This was likely not the first time the record Champions League winners had considered this option. Modrić's long-standing midfield partner, Toni Kroos, had recently turned down a similar offer.

The report also states that the playmaker's days on the pitch are numbered. Modrić's current contract with AC Milan expires at the end of June, and although the veteran has an option for an automatic one-year extension, he intends to let it lapse, according to Tuttosport.

Recent events have reportedly sealed his decision: Sunday's home loss to Cagliari eliminated Milan from Champions League qualification, and the club subsequently sacked manager Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, technical director Geoffrey Moncada and managing director Giorgio Furlani.