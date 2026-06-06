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Oliver Baumann Germany 2026Getty Images
Falko Blöding

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"That wasn't exactly cool": Oliver Baumann speaks his mind about being dropped from the German national team

Friendlies
USA vs Germany
Germany
O. Baumann
M. Neuer
World Cup

National goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (36) has opened up about his feelings, explaining that being demoted to second choice in the DFB squad was initially hard to take.

After the 2-1 win over the USA—the German national team's ninth straight victory—the in-form goalkeeper told RTL he was "very pleased" with his performance.

  • The conversation then turned to Manuel Neuer (40) and Julian Nagelsmann's (38) decision to bring the multiple World Goalkeeper of the Year back for the World Cup and install him as number one ahead of Baumann.

    "It was tough at first; I didn't feel entirely comfortable with it," Baumann admitted. Nevertheless, quitting the national team never crossed his mind: "From the outset, it was clear that I'm here for the team. Not coming wasn't an option; it's my World Cup too. I want to help and do my bit. Now it's about focusing fully on myself and the team."

    Pressed to elaborate on his remark, the 1899 Hoffenheim shot-stopper preferred to move on: "I'll leave it at that and not go into it any further. The situation is what it is. We have a few weeks ahead of us and we want to do everything we can to ensure success."

    He also stressed that his relationship with Neuer remains strong: "Our bond is fine and we'll do whatever it takes to help the team succeed."

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  • Manuel Neuer Germany 2026Getty Images

    Nagelsmann makes it clear: Neuer will play against Curaçao

    Nagelsmann confirmed that Neuer, fully recovered from his calf injury, will train with the squad upon their arrival in Winston-Salem and start in goal for Germany's World Cup opener against Curaçao: "He will join the squad in training as soon as we arrive in Winston-Salem – that is the plan – and will then play against Curaçao."

    He also paid "a huge compliment" to Baumann, the former Freiburg shot-stopper who had deputised for Neuer in the two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada, noting that Baumann had "put himself at the service of the team" in an exemplary manner.

    Nagelsmann is untroubled by the prospect of Neuer making a cold start against Curaçao: "He's doing well; he's on his way to peak fitness. At his age, he doesn't need time to settle in. He can cope with pressure."

  • Germany's 2026 World Cup squad

    PositionPlayerClubShirt number
    GoalkeeperOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim12
    GoalManuel NeuerFC Bayern Munich1
    GoalkeeperAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart21
    DefenceWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund3
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt18
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion13
    DefenderJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich6
    DefenceFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund23
    DefenderAleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich5
    DefenceDavid Raum, RB LeipzigRB Leipzig22
    DefenceAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid2
    DefenceNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund15
    DefenderDefensive midfielder Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart16
    DefenceJonathan TahFC Bayern Munich4
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United24
    AttackNadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.Mainz 0520
    AttackMaximilian BeierBorussia Dortmund14
    AttackLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich8
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal7
    AttackAssan OuedraogoRB Leipzig25
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart9
    AttackJamal MusialaFC Bayern Munich10
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul19
    ForwardDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart26
    AttackFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC17
    AttackNick WoltemadeNewcastle United11
    Julian Nagelsmann's head-coaching positions
    PeriodTeam
    2016–2019TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    2019–2021RB Leipzig
    2021–2023FC Bayern
    2023–presentGermany

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