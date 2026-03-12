FSV Mainz 05 missed out on an ideal starting position in the battle for the first European Cup quarter-final in the club's history and has also lost a key player for what is likely to be a very long time.
"That doesn't look good at all!" Silas' horrific injury shocks Mainz 05
In the 65th minute, Silas suddenly lay on the pitch with a pained expression on his face, clutching his shin. His teammates and the medics rushed to his aid immediately. "That doesn't look good. Shit, shit, shit!" wrote the Bundesliga club's official account on X. Pictures do indeed suggest that Silas has suffered a serious leg injury – possibly a broken tibia and fibula.
"I can only hope that's not the case. That he was lucky in his misfortune. You wouldn't wish that on anyone," said Danny da Costa on RTL+: "I wish him all the best and hope he won't be out for too long. I'll talk to him right away and see how he's doing."
Mainz 05 between European Cup history and relegation battle
Coach Urs Fischer's team then failed to score in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Czech cup winners Sigma Olomouc. To advance, they need a win in the second leg at home next Thursday.
While Mainz continue to dream of the final in Leipzig on 27 May, they first have to focus on the Bundesliga relegation battle ahead of their second clash with Olomouc. On Sunday, the 15th-placed team face a crucial away game against direct rivals Werder Bremen.
Without the injured Nadiem Amiri and winter signing Sheraldo Becker, who is not registered for the Conference League, Mainz struggled at the start – until Silas (24') suddenly celebrated. However, the striker's goal was disallowed due to a previous offside. Towards the end of the first half, the Rheinhessen side played with more conviction.
Even after the break, the level of play remained modest, with Mainz creating half-chances. Danny da Costa (53rd/59th) first missed the ball after a free kick, before heading it at goalkeeper Jan Koutny after a corner. In the closing stages, Nelson Weiper (78th), who came on for Silas, was denied by Koutny. Shortly before the end, FSV keeper Daniel Batz saved against Peter Barath (88').