Tardelli to Barella: “Keep it simple, don’t overdo it. Three poor months won’t ruin a career. And Inter should give him a month’s holiday”

"Is Barella going through a rough patch at the moment? You can’t always be at your best. There are tougher periods or moments. It happened to me too. Physical and mental fatigue, other factors – and you don’t always know why. Three bad months, though, don’t make or break a career. You just have to be patient and remember what Bearzot told me in Argentina. I’ll never forget it. It was late May ’78, and I was literally in tatters. I couldn’t even manage the simplest things. Bearzot took me off in a friendly before the World Cup in Argentina. Feeling down, I said to him: ‘Coach, I understand you’ve lost faith in me. Leave me out if you want...’ He replied straight away: ‘Marco, don’t talk rubbish. If you can’t do anything else, pass the ball to a teammate.” He meant: keep it simple, don’t overdo it. Then it went as we know, with the national team even better than the one in ’82. Against Northern Ireland, he kept it simple because he’s an intelligent player. And then, if I were Inter, after the World Cup I’d give him a month’s complete holiday. That’s enough to recover.”



