Sweden hero Anthony Elanga admits he 'didn't know' a draw would be enough to seal World Cup knockout spot after draw with Japan

While the Swedish bench was frantically calculating the permutations, Elanga revealed that his only focus was on finding a winning goal. "I was just screaming: 'Come on, we can go for more'. I’m glad we’re through, I didn’t know that at the end," the forward admitted after the final whistle. The former Manchester United star was so determined to keep pushing that he even ignored instructions being shouted from the sidelines.

The 24-year-old explained that veteran coach Sebastian Larsson and other members of the backroom staff were trying to communicate the group standings as the clock ticked down. "I think they were trying to scream to me," Elanga said. "I obviously wanted to keep running. I got cramp at the end but didn't want to stop running. I'm happy and the whole team is too."

Isak was left in disbelief, admitting he gave Elanga "a bit of a telling-off" after confirming his obliviousness. "He was a little frustrated towards the end of the match, and you can understand why now," the Liverpool striker sighed.

Manager Graham Potter laughed off the situation. "That explains a few things. We couldn't have been clearer... Bless him! But I love him," he chuckled. Meanwhile, captain Victor Lindelof joked about Elanga missing the pre-match permutations briefing: "He can't have been awake enough."