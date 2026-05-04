According to The Athletic, all signs point to Howe retaining his Magpies role and continuing in charge after the summer.
Translated by
Surprise move at Newcastle United-more bad news for Nick Woltemade?
Extensive talks were held at the club this week, with a 25-strong delegation from majority owner Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in attendance.
The meeting concluded that the 48-year-old coach will stay in charge for the coming season, barring any major surprises before the campaign ends.
Howe took charge of the Magpies in November 2021 and guided them to Champions League qualification in the 2023/24 and 2025/26 campaigns. This term, however, results have slumped despite heavy investment; with three matchdays left, the club sits 13th in the Premier League and will definitely miss out on European football.
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Could Nick Woltemade depart Newcastle United at the end of the season?
Howe's job security could also affect Nick Woltemade's future at Newcastle. The German international striker, who joined the club from VfB Stuttgart last summer for €75 million, has rarely been selected by the 48-year-old manager recently.
After a promising start with four goals in his first five Premier League matches, he has hit a goal drought; his last league strike came against Chelsea FC at the end of December, and he has slipped out of the starting line-up as a result.
Compounding the issue is the "new" central midfield role Howe assigned him; whenever the forward was on the pitch, he was effectively deployed in the engine room. That switch had already drawn concern from Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is watching Woltemade's World Cup prospects fade.
In Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion he failed to make the matchday squad, further fuelling speculation about an early exit.
A Telegraph article—attributed to a supposed confidant of Howe—labelled Woltemade a failed signing who must be offloaded as soon as possible, criticising his pace, finishing, hold-up play, shooting from distance and aerial duels.
Nick Woltemade's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games:
51
Minutes played:
3,042 minutes played.
Goals:
11
Assists:
5