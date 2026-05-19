Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
GwinnGetty Images

Translated by

Surgery is unavoidable: Giulia Gwinn's worst fears are realised

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Women's football
Germany vs Norway
Germany
Norway
G. Gwinn

As feared, captain Giulia Gwinn will miss the German women's decisive World Cup qualifying matches.

Bayern Munich double-winner defender will undergo left shoulder surgery and subsequently miss the matches against Norway and in Slovenia on 5 and 9 June. The DFB has confirmed the news to the Bild newspaper.

  • In mid-April, Gwinn dislocated her shoulder during the DFB team's first-leg World Cup qualifier against Austria. "It's a fact that the shoulder needs an operation," she said last week after the cup triumph in Cologne.

    At home to Norway in Cologne, the DFB side can wrap up an early berth for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. After the goalless draw in Austria, Germany now top Group A4 by just one point over the Norwegians.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Norway crest
Norway
NOR