'I would be able to beat them' - Sporting KC star Dejan Joveljic on chess, MLS and the Chess.com bot built in his image

All footballers have a release of some kind, something to keep them occupied away from the pitch. Whether it be moments with family or time spent playing video games, there is more to life than being a professional athlete. And in truth, most hobbies are pretty standard. Soccer players are, quite usually, just like us.

And then there are the ones who are almost frighteningly good at something.

With that, we turn to Sporting KC striker Dejan Joveljic, who is, quite certainly, the best chess player in MLS. In fact, there might not be any professional athlete better than him.

"I'm definitely at the top level. I think so. There are probably some players who can beat me, like in a long game, two hours. If we're talking blitz chess, if I play a match against any other top-level athlete, I would be able to beat them," he told GOAL.

If you're into the technical stuff, Joveljic's Chess.com rating fluctuates around the 2,500 mark. For context, a good rating is between 1,200 and 1,500. Advanced players hover around 2,000.

Joveljic is not a generational chess talent. But he's close. He learned to play as a kid and took lessons more seriously during the COVID-19 lockdown. He plays pretty much every day, except on matchdays, and has now been awarded his own Chess.com bot, such is his dedication to the craft.

The annoying thing? The bot is so good that it beat him.

"I got destroyed," Joveljic told GOAL with a laugh. "I'm proud, and it's annoying at the same time.

The Sporting KC striker talked about his chess journey, how it impacts his performance and where he will go next in an interview with GOAL ...