Spain player ratings vs Saudi Arabia: Better late than never! Lamine Yamal and La Roja show their class while Mikel Oyarzabal bounces back in stylish World Cup rout

After the disappointment of being held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opening match of the tournament, Spain were quick out of the traps this time around, and made their early dominance count when Yamal slid in at the back post to convert Oyarzabal's drilled cross.

Oyarzabal was keen to make up for an underwhelming display last time out, and he got himself up and running from a goal-scoring perspective with two close-range finishes within the space of three minutes around the midway point of the first half. The Real Sociedad striker could have secured his hat-trick shortly after, too, but curled an outside-of-the-foot effort onto the crossbar.

Yamal and Oyarzabal were given the second half off with the points safe, but Spain still went searching for goals, and got a fourth shortly after the break when Hassan Al Tambakti deflected the ball into his own net after Marc Cucurella's volley had been saved.

Spain made further changes which slowed the tempo of the game, though they still came close to a fifth when Pedro Porro had a powerful shot saved while Ferran Torres wasted a glorious opportunity when he poked wide after being played in on goal by fellow substitute Mikel Merino.

Barcelona forward Ferran also had a stoppage-time goal overturned by VAR for offside, but it mattered little as Spain moved onto four points from their opening two Group H games.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Atlanta...