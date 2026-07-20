Getty Images
Spain break international football's all-time unbeaten record after outclassing Argentina in 2026 World Cup final
Spain set a new unbeaten record
The World Cup final victory saw La Roja move beyond Italy's previous record of 37 games without defeat, set between 2018 and 2021. Spain's unbeaten streak began after a friendly defeat to Colombia in early 2024 and has included Euro 2024 glory as well as World Cup success. Although Spain lost the Nations League final to Portugal on penalties during that run, shootout defeats are recorded as draws for unbeaten streaks.
The final also highlighted Spain's defensive strength. Goalkeeper Unai Simon and Co. kept their seventh clean sheet of the tournament and became the first nation to win a World Cup after conceding only one goal throughout the competition.
- Getty Images Sport
De la Fuente praised Spain's discipline
After the final, De la Fuente highlighted his side's tactical discipline and their approach to containing Argentina captain Lionel Messi. "We managed to keep him away with ball possession. We did very well indeed, the work of the team was sublime," he said.
The Spain boss also felt his side deserved their victory after an impressive tournament. "We had a great World Cup and we learned from every game. We were superior in the final, it's a pity we didn't win it earlier, but it is never easy to play games like this. Winning with sacrifices is always the best thing."
Spain's collective approach delivers success
Spain's triumph capped a remarkable period under De la Fuente, who has consistently prioritised the collective over individual stars. While players such as Lamine Yamal and Rodri have often attracted the spotlight, the coach believes the team's discipline and commitment have been the key to their success. He reserved special praise for his squad after lifting the trophy.
"I have wonderful players, brilliant, the best in the world. They make things look easier and besides that, they always work with the maximum dedication," he added. "We had the best team, not the best national team, we had great attention and I am very proud of my players."
- Getty Images Sport
Spain look to build on historic success
Spain now hold both the European Championship and the World Cup, underlining their return to the top of international football. With a blend of experienced leaders and emerging talent, De la Fuente's side will look to extend their record unbeaten run and build on a period that has already delivered sustained success.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting