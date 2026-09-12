Sorba Thomas goes from terrifying rollover crash to Premier League pitch in just 24 hours as Hull star makes Chelsea appearance

In a sequence of events that stunned supporters and teammates alike, Thomas was back on the pitch for Hull City on Saturday afternoon despite a harrowing incident just 24 hours earlier.

On Friday morning, images began to circulate rapidly across social media showing the 27-year-old’s car in a state of total wreckage. The vehicle, a grey Land Rover Defender, was pictured upside down on its roof with all the doors open and glass shattered across a residential road.

Local residents described a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to the location to attend to the overturned SUV. Despite the severity of the impact and the visual evidence of the vehicle being completely flipped, Thomas managed to emerge from the wreckage without any significant physical harm.



