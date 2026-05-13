Six-point deduction for Southampton under consideration amid 'spygate' scandal

The disciplinary panel is set to consider the sporting sanction handed to the Canadian women’s Olympic team in 2024 as a potential precedent. Canada were given a six-point deduction by FIFA for using a drone to spy on New Zealand. While Canada claimed the punishment was disproportionate, unsuccessfully citing Leeds United's £200,000 fine in 2019 and Liverpool escaping action after a secret £1 million settlement to Manchester City, their appeal failed.

Because EFL rules have toughened significantly since the Leeds incident, Southampton could face a heavy points deduction next season. Validating this strict approach, the Court of Arbitration for Sport panel’s ruling stated: "The applicants have not persuaded it that the points deduction sanction is grossly disproportionate to the violations that occurred. The highest standards of probity must be met. If they are not, the consequences and sanctions that follow need to be strong and may even be harsh."

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have instructed their squad to attend a meeting on Thursday morning.