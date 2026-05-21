For Kimmich, that inner circle includes his wife Lina and a childhood friend. Nagelsmann calls the Bayern midfielder "a role model for countless boys and girls who play football and dream of becoming professionals, because you always lead the way with such positive ambition". The national coach adds: "I'm glad you're also my leader on the pitch, driving the team forward—ideally all the way to the World Cup title. Stay exactly as you are, give it your all—an outstanding player and an outstanding person. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for you."

Kimmich's wife describes him as her "best friend", a "fantastic husband and an even better father". She adds, "We are proud and grateful to be building a large family with you. Thank you for being here."