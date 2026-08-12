Getty Images Sport
Sir Jim Ratcliffe blocks 'embarassing' Marcus Rashford transfer to SIX clubs as star seek Man Utd exit
Ratcliffe draws the line on domestic deals
United co-owner Ratcliffe has stepped in to prevent Rashford from joining a Premier League rival this summer, as per The Mirror. The 28-year-old forward has returned to Carrington for pre-season training following a loan spell at Barcelona, but his long-term future at Old Trafford remains incredibly bleak. While Ratcliffe is said to be eager to remove Rashford from the club's wage bill, he has no intention of strengthening direct domestic rivals by sanctioning a move to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, or Liverpool
The restrictions do not stop at permanent transfers, as Ratcliffe is also said to have dismissed loan inquiries from the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur. The fear within the United boardroom is that Rashford could prove instrumental in helping a rival secure a Champions League berth, a scenario that would be viewed as 'embarrassing' by the club's top brass.
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona snub and Anthony Gordon arrival
Rashford spent the previous campaign on loan at Barcelona, where he managed to rediscover some of his best form, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances. Despite this resurgence, the Catalan giants opted against making the move permanent and instead splashed £69m (€80m) to sign Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, choosing not to trigger their £26m (€30m) purchase option for the Red Devils forward.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has since ruled out a return for the Englishman, citing the club's complex financial and squad situation. Flick spoke highly of the forward, stating: "You don't know what happens with players who are on loan - our situation is not easy for that. But I appreciate working with him. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. I think also the team miss him, I will miss him, but it's life, this is what we have to accept."
Carrick talks and contract standoff
Following his return from the World Cup break, Rashford has travelled to Dublin to link up with the rest of the United squad for their pre-season clash against Leeds United. However, his presence in the squad appears to be temporary. The forward intends to hold showdown talks with manager Michael Carrick after the team's upcoming friendly against AC Milan in Poland, with the 28-year-old understood to prefer a clean break from Old Trafford to continue his career revival elsewhere.
The situation is further complicated by the length of his current contract, which runs until 2028. Rashford has the leverage to stay at the club for the remaining 24 months of his deal and leave as a free agent, a prospect that would represent a significant financial loss for United.
- Getty
What next for Rashford?
For Rashford, the immediate focus remains on his individual future and whether a European heavyweight will step forward to offer him an escape route from Manchester. Having been blocked from staying in the Premier League, the forward may be forced to look toward Italy, Germany, or France to find a club willing to meet United's valuation and his wage demands.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting