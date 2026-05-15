Man Utd legend & Inter Miami co-owner Sir David Beckham becomes Britain's first billionaire sportsman

The focus for many on the list now shifts to massive upcoming commercial opportunities and competitive milestones. Hearn has confirmed that Joshua has signed a deal to face Fury, a bout expected to significantly increase the net worth of both heavyweights once a date and venue are finalised.

Meanwhile, Beckham’s Miami continues to expand its global brand, and Harry Kane, currently joint-tenth with £110m ($147m), prepares for a major summer leading England on the international stage.