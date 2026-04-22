“I get up every day and work on improving my form for the World Cup,” Kleindienst told Sport Bild. “As long as no one calls me to say I’m out, it would be unwise to give up on that goal. The chances aren’t great, but they’re not zero either.”
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Sidelined for nearly a year, the DFB star is eyeing a comeback-could he still earn a spot in Nagelsmann’s World Cup squad?
Kleindienst suffered a long-term meniscus injury almost a year ago. He is now targeting a comeback in the “last two games of the season”, telling reporters, “I’m particularly determined to play in the final home match.” The 30-year-old admits it has been tough watching Borussia Mönchengladbach fight relegation without him.
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Kleindienst is hoping for a “special moment” at the World Cup.
"You're sitting in the stands and can't help out. To be honest, I don't really fancy watching; I just want to put my boots on and get stuck in. That's one of the hardest things about this situation," said Kleindienst. Gladbach are currently 13th in the table, at least five points clear of the relegation play-off spot.
Despite his lay-off, he remains in touch with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. “He messaged me once to ask how things were going. I know the role I’d be playing if I went. But maybe there’ll be that one special moment,” Kleindienst added. The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada runs from 11 June to 19 July.