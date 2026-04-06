Shock Arsenal approach for Barcelona's Dani Olmo revealed as midfielder makes transfer stance clear

Despite the lure of the Premier League and Arsenal’s ambitious project, Olmo has made it clear that he has no intention of cutting his Barcelona dream short. The midfielder is fully committed to succeeding at the club where he spent his formative years in the La Masia academy, effectively shutting the door on a move to the Emirates Stadium in the immediate future. This unwavering loyalty was also tested by eye-watering offers from elsewhere. Sport indicates that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsia presented an eye-watering proposal, including a four-year contract worth €9.5m net per season. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have also long been admirers, with Olmo's agent, Andy Bara, briefly fueling speculation last summer by stating, "you never know what the future will bring."

However, just as he did with Arsenal, Olmo rejected the riches of the Middle East and the allure of Manchester to continue his journey under Flick in La Liga. Ultimately, this steadfast commitment makes a deal nearly impossible in the short term. With a contract running until 2030 and a market value estimated at around €60m, any suitors would realistically need the Catalan club to actively push the player toward the exit door before a transfer could take shape.