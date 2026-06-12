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Ruben Amorim or Alvaro Arbeloa may beat Oliver Glasner to AC Milan job as Serie A side prefer ex-Man Utd coach's 'vision' despite agreement with former Crystal Palace boss
Managerial search drags on
Milan remain without a successor to Massimiliano Allegri after failing to secure Champions League qualification last season. While Glasner has a provisional two-year contract offer on the table, owner Cardinale is personally leading interviews to find a manager aligned with his long-term footballing philosophy. A report from Tuttosportreveals that scheduled meetings have now emerged with alternative candidates Amorim and Al-Ahli's Matthias Jaissle, who both possess a younger, more expansive tactical vision.
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Cardinale weighs technical vision
Further context from La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that while Glasner remains in pole position following his cup treble with Crystal Palace, Milan's hierarchy are deliberately widening their horizons. The Italian publication notes that Cardinale has also sounded out Arbeloa, who is available after parting ways with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Gazzetta highlights that Jaissle represents a complicated financial alternative due to a hefty €6 million buyout clause in Saudi Arabia, leaving the club to carefully vet every profile.
Rangnick decision looms large
The entire sporting project hinges on Ralf Rangnick, who stands as the sole candidate to become Milan's new technical director. The Austrian national team manager has laid down strict conditions regarding absolute control over the technical sector without interference from club figures like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Meanwhile, as time ticks away, fan protests featuring banners reading "Free our Milan" have reached London, where they were put up between Big Ben and the London Eye as supporters demand ownership release the club.
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Critical deadlines face Milan
A decisive resolution is required within days as Rangnick prepares to lead Austria into their World Cup opening fixture against Jordan. Milan must act swiftly to secure their chosen leadership team before the summer transfer window accelerates and the 2026-27 Serie A campaign officially begins on the weekend of 22-23 August 2026.
With the squad set to undergo a significant overhaul to regain their competitive edge, the board must finalise the sporting hierarchy to ensure a cohesive strategy ahead of pre-season training.