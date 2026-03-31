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Senne Lammens appears to take subtle swipe at Ruben Amorim as Man Utd goalkeeper heaps praise on Michael Carrick
The Carrick effect
Lammens has opened up about the positive shift in atmosphere and performance at Carrington since Carrick took the reins. United have enjoyed a formidable run under the their beloved former midfielder, recording seven wins, two draws and only one defeat in ten matches, a sequence that Lammens attributes to a move away from over-complicated tactical setups.
"The first thing, from the first day, was his (Carrick) ability to make everything quite clear and (present) a direct message. He didn’t make it too difficult for us or too complicated," he told The Athletic, in what could be interpreted as a jab at Amorim’s rigid tactical demands.
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Tactical turmoil
The Portuguese coach was known for his devotion to a specific three-back system with no natural wingers, which often left players struggling to adapt. Lammens suggested that such complexity can often alienate a dressing room, hindering the players' ability to perform at their natural best.
"Sometimes, managers make a plan too complicated, and then some players don’t buy in and it’s difficult to get on the same level for everyone," Lammens said. "But from the first game, it was quite clear what he [Carrick] wanted. He was not asking the most difficult things, but also he was able to let our players thrive in their qualities. At the back, not giving goals away is one of the most important things, and then our players in front can make a difference. That’s probably what has been working the best."
Defensive stability & 'beast' Harry Maguire
A key component of the Carrick revolution has been the shift back to a traditional defensive four, a move that Lammens believes has brought much-needed rhythm to the backline. United have become significantly harder to break down, rarely conceding early goals, which the goalkeeper insists has been the "building block" for the team's renewed confidence on the pitch.
"Michael has given us a lot of confidence and a lot of stability from the back," Lammens noted. He also reserved special praise for one of his primary protectors in the heart of the defence. "At the beginning of the season, there were a couple of players injured and a couple of defenders coming in and going out. It was difficult to get the rhythm. The last couple of games have been better as well. For example, with (centre-back) Harry Maguire in front of me, he is also a beast, so it’s always nice to have him there."
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The ultimate test of consistency
United currently sit third in the Premier League and remain on course for Champions League qualification, but their credentials will be tested by a gruelling seven-game run against the likes of Leeds, Chelsea, and Liverpool to conclude the 2025-26 campaign. This high-stakes period serves as the ultimate litmus test for Carrick’s tactical acumen and Lammens’ elite form, with the young goalkeeper’s composure positioning him as the natural long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium national team.