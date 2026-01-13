Man Utd confirm return of Michael Carrick as caretaker manager with club deciding against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reunion after Ruben Amorim sacking

The Red Devils said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach of the men’s first team until the end of the 2025/26 season. Carrick played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager. The former England international was Head Coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022."

United sources stress that they did not want to be in a position of changing head coaches in the middle of the season, although results and the behaviour of Amorim meant they had to act immediately to have the best chance of achieving their objectives, top of which is qualifying for the Champions League.

Director of football Jason Wilcox, who had a blazing row with Amorim three days before the Portuguese was officially sacked, began the process to appoint a coach until the end of the season to give United time to run a thorough process to appoint a permanent coach. United wanted to bring in someone who knew and understood the club to reduce the risk of a period of adaptation and in addition to Carrick they spoke to Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Carrick was the unanimous choice, with directors being particularly impressed with his ability to lead a team, work collaboratively and his strong knowledge of the players.