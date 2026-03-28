Sean Dyche laughs off Tottenham job rumours as he reveals how fan asked him about replacing Igor Tudor while he drank Guinness in a pub

Speaking on talkSPORT, Dyche recounted a humorous interaction with a supporter that perfectly illustrated how quickly football rumours can spiral out of control. The 54-year-old was in a pub on Friday, leading many to believe he was in the capital to finalise a deal with Spurs. However, the reality was far more low-key than the internet sleuths suggested. Laughing as he addressed the gossip, Dyche said: “That's brilliant. Honestly, I was in a pub just up the way, near my place I've got down there. And this guy goes: ‘Oh, you're meant to be in talks with Spurs’. And I said: ‘Well, I'm sat next to you having a pint of Guinness - it's unlikely. I said: ‘Unless you work for Spurs, and they’re at The Seven Stars Pub having a pint of Guinness, it's highly unlikely! No, I'm not. I'm with you, mate. And I'm on talkSPORT. That's what I'm doing’.”