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Scott McTominay 'absolutely devastated' to see Billy Gilmour ruled out of World Cup after suffering 'cruel' injury in friendly win
A massive blow for Scotland
The Scottish FA confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday evening following the national team's victory over Curacao. What was supposed to be a celebratory send-off for Steve Clarke's squad has been overshadowed by the loss of one of their most influential players just days before the tournament begins.
Gilmour, who has become a focal point of the Scottish midfield alongside McTominay, sustained the injury during the second half of the friendly. Following medical assessments, it was determined that the Napoli star would be unable to recover in time for the group stages, forcing him to withdraw from the squad entirely.
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McTominay and team-mates 'absolutely devastated'
The atmosphere in the dressing room has reportedly shifted from excitement to somber reflection as the reality of Gilmour's absence sets in. McTominay, who is his team-mate at Napoli, is said to be "absolutely devastated" for his midfield partner, with the pair having developed a formidable understanding during Scotland's rise under Clarke.
McTominay wrote on Instagram: "Absolutely devasted for you brother, football is a cruel game and you don't deserve this, keep your head up. The players, staff and country love you."
Steve Clarke reacts to 'cruel' timing
Clarke did not hide his disappointment when discussing the loss of the former Chelsea and Brighton man. The head coach emphasised how important Gilmour had been during the journey to qualification, making the timing of the setback particularly difficult to swallow for the entire camp.
Clarke stated: "I am devastated for Billy because he has been an integral part of our World Cup qualifying campaign. The timing of this injury is so, so cruel and we all feel for him. He knows what we all think of him as a footballer and a person and while no words will give him any comfort tonight, I am certain Billy will have many major tournaments ahead of him in the future."
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Focus shifts to rehabilitation in Italy
Gilmour will not remain with the squad for the duration of the tournament, instead returning to Italy to begin his recovery process. Napoli, will take over his rehabilitation as they look to get the playmaker back on the pitch for the start of the next domestic season. A statement from the Scottish FA added: "Everyone involved with the Scotland Men's National Team wishes Billy a speedy recovery. He will now return to his club, SSC Napoli, to commence rehabilitation."
Scotland still has one more friendly before their World Cup campaign. They are scheduled to face Bolivia in New Jersey next Saturday in their final warm-up match. Scotland are in Group C of the tournament and will face Haiti and Morocco in Boston before heading to Miami to play Brazil.