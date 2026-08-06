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School of Arsene Wenger & Pep Guardiola! How Mikel Arteta is similar to managerial masters - with ex-Arsenal star explaining shared coaching qualities
Arteta worked under Wenger & alongside Guardiola
As a player, Arteta started out in the fabled academy system at Barcelona. He spent time at Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, Real Sociedad and Everton before making his way to north London in 2011. Five years were spent working under Wenger at Arsenal.
Once boots were hung up for the final time, the Basque native linked up with Guardiola at Manchester City and formed part of the Etihad Stadium backroom staff. Another superstar mentor was found in the North West of England.
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Arteta has won the FA Cup & Premier League title
Arteta felt ready to step out on his own when Arsenal came calling again late in 2019. FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs helped to keep a demanding fan base happy for a while, but three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League saw questions asked of whether the grandest of trophies could ever be secured.
Those doubters were silenced in style last season as Arsenal captured their first domestic crown since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04. It is now being suggested that Arteta can build another Wenger-esque dynasty - enjoying similar longevity to his former boss while delivering a historic first Champions League win.
How is Arteta similar to Wenger & Guardiola?
Arteta appears capable of delivering on that remit, having learned from some of the very best in the business. Asked if he can see similarities between the way that Arteta builds a team and the processes that Wenger and Guardiola once worked through, Stack - speaking courtesy of trygge norske casino - told GOAL: “I do occasionally, yeah. I would say that having worked with Arsene, obviously, and I've actually coached against Mikel Arteta.
“I was first-team coach of a Watford team in the Premier League with Hayden Mullins and we had to go to the Emirates during COVID and win to give ourselves a chance to stay up. We got beat 3-2 on the day. So we kind of had a bit of an insight behind the scenes of him, sort of studied the way he sets his teams up and stuff.
“He's an excellent manager. Absolutely. He's brilliant. I think one thing that stands out for me is the way he's built relationships with the players, the way he's improved players. But also, I don't see him as someone that would take any prisoners. I think if people start upsetting the dynamics of the group and the journey and the sort of alignment within the group, I think he'll be very strict on that. I think he'll get removed and I think he'll make changes. I don't see him as someone who's scared to make big decisions. And I like that about him, I really do. Similar to Arsene, to be fair. Arsene was a bit the same.
“But, I think you look at how many games are being played now. We rotated squads a little bit when I was there but generally speaking, every big game, every must-win game, you were thinking between 13 players to start a Premier League game. Now, that changes quite a lot with full-backs, wide players, midfielders. The forward changes, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, that's it. They were going to play week in, week out, full stop. I think that's slightly changed a little bit now with players being rested and stuff like that.
“We only really changed the team, whether it be for early stages of the FA Cup or League Cup, for example. If we'd qualified for the Champions League and it was the last group game, then we'd make changes. But generally speaking, I think clubs have got bigger squads. They're able to change their squads around more than what we were when I was playing.”
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Arsenal refining squad in transfer window
Arteta is in the process of refining his Arsenal squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. There have already been departures from the Emirates, with the promise of more to come. New arrivals will help to plug any gaps, with the Gunners closing in on Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
They are also being linked with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. A deal there may be slightly ambitious, but the speculation further highlights the markets in which Arsenal are now shopping. Arteta has helped to guide them there, with patience in north London being rewarded as a once star pupil takes on the role of trophy-chasing head teacher.
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