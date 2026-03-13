Sassuolo v Bologna: where to watch, TV channel, streaming, line-ups

Up front, Grosso welcomes back Pinamonti from suspension to partner Berardi and Laurientè; Matic is also likely to start after Lipani’s appearance in the starting line-up in Rome. On the left, there is a toss-up between January signing Garcia and Doig, whilst on the right, Coulibaly and Walukiewicz will be vying for a place. Bologna are expected to make several changes to manage the demands of the Europa League: in defence, Heggem could return to the centre, perhaps to give Lucumi a rest; Zortea returns on the right, whilst on the left there is a choice between Miranda (who has just returned but will be suspended for the Rome game) and Lykogiannis. In midfield, Ferguson is out due to suspension: Moro will start, whilst the possible deployment of Sohm and even Odgaard as a wide midfielder is under consideration, although that move certainly didn’t go well against Verona.Up front, Orsolini is a certainty, having been left out of the cup line-up for tactical reasons: Dallinga could give Castro a rest (though keep an eye on Odgaard in that position as well), whilst on the left Cambiaghi and Dominguez are vying for a place.