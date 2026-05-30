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Arsenal were 'punished!' - Samir Nasri blasts referee for Champions League final decisions but denies extra-time penalty call was 'scandal'
Ref 'punished' Arsenal for time-wasting
In the aftermath of the showpiece event in Budapest, where Gabriel Magalhaes skyed the all-important spot-kick to hand PSG the trophy after a 1-1 draw, Nasri did not hold back. Speaking on Canal+'s Late Football Club, the ex-international alleged that the referee turned against Mikel Arteta's side after the interval.
“In the second period, the referee systematically whistled against Arsenal. He punished them for their time-wasting in the first half,” Nasri declared. The Gunners had taken an early lead through Kai Havertz and spent much of the first half frustrating the reigning champions with a disciplined defensive block, a tactic Nasri believes backfired with the officiating crew.
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The extra-time penalty flashpoint
One of the most contentious moments of the match occurred during extra time when substitute Noni Madueke went down in the box under pressure from Nuno Mendes. While Arsenal fans and players screamed for a penalty, Nasri offered a more nuanced view of the incident that could have changed the course of history.
“If he whistles for a penalty, I don't think VAR would have cancelled it. But the fact that he didn't whistle is not a scandal either,” Nasri explained. Despite his earlier criticism of the referee’s bias, he admitted that the non-call on Madueke fell into a subjective "grey area" rather than being a definitive officiating blunder.
Masterclass from Luis Enrique
While Nasri was critical of the officiating, he had nothing but praise for PSG's tactical execution under Luis Enrique. He noted that the Spanish coach remained composed even after Havertz’s sixth-minute opener threatened to derail the Parisians' quest for a second consecutive European crown.
“He will never take an uncalculated risk. Since he found the right formula, everything is controlled. He always has a plan to catch out the opposing coach,” Nasri noted regarding the PSG boss. He highlighted how the French side eventually found their rhythm to equalise via an Ousmane Dembele penalty in the second half.
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PSG reach 'legendary' status
By securing back-to-back Champions League titles, PSG have joined an elite group of clubs. Nasri was quick to acknowledge the magnitude of the achievement, placing the Parisian side on a pedestal that no other French club, including his former side Marseille, has ever reached.
Nasri concluded his analysis by emphasizing the historical weight of the victory, saying: “The first time is historic. The second is legendary.” Despite the lingering debates surrounding the officiating and the penalty that wasn't, the former Gunner acknowledged that PSG’s status as European heavyweights is now undisputed.