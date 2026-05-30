'A different kind of emotion' - Luis Enrique and Marquinhos bask in 'deserved' Champions League glory as PSG overcome Arsenal in penalty shootout

Luis Enrique could not hide his pride as he watched his side celebrate a historic "back-to-back" triumph in front of a raucous travelling support. Despite falling behind early on through Kai Havertz, the Spaniard insisted his side had the mental fortitude to overcome a stubborn Gunners outfit.
"Even stronger than last year because we knew before the match the difficulty of playing against Arsenal. For us, as a team and a city, it's incredible to win, and I think it's deserved over the whole season. The final was very difficult. But it's the moment to celebrate with our supporters," the PSG boss told Canal+.
The tactical battle saw Enrique push Vitinha further forward after the break to finally penetrate a low block that had frustrated the Ligue 1 champions for much of the first half.