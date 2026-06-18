Sam Kerr Reportedly set for NWSL return with Gotham FC after Chelsea exit

Kerr remains the NWSL's all-time leader in regular-season goals with 77, despite not playing in the league since her time with the Chicago Red Stars in 2019. With the Red Stars, now the Stars, she broke her own single-season scoring record by netting 18 goals in 21 games in 2019. The previous season, she scored 16 goals.

Her impact at Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC, was legendary. She not only won the NWSL Golden Boot and MVP awards in 2017, but also scored 17 goals in 22 games. If the 32-year-old does rejoin Gotham FC, however, she will not be eligible for the NWSL's High Impact Player Rule.

Kerr does not qualify because of her recent injuries, most notably an ACL injury that prevented her from earning major honors in recent seasons, one of the criteria for HIP eligibility.

As of Wednesday, Gotham FC acquired $350,000 in expansion allocation money from Boston Legacy as part of the transfer of defender Lilly Reale. The allocation money can be used through 2027.