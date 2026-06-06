Said El Mala is reportedly causing "bewilderment" at 1. FC Köln

Had they sold El Malas, Cologne would have received a transfer fee of €50 million—€45 million base fee plus €5 million in easily achievable bonuses. Never before had the club earned such a fee for a single player, and reports indicate that they also secured a 15% cut of any future transfer. Sporting director Thomas Kessler is said to have accepted the deal.

El Mala was set to sign a contract with Brentford until 2030 and earn €4 million per year. The deadline was Friday, but the player's side, led by negotiator and mother Sabrina El Mala, had already scuppered the transfer beforehand. Sky speculates that El Mala is holding out for an offer from a bigger club. His future is now once again "completely open", it is said. Rumour has it that a move to Bundesliga rivals BVB is once again a possibility.

For both clubs, the transfer would have set new records: El Mala would have eclipsed Anthony Modeste's €29 million move to TJ Quanjian in 2018 as Cologne's most lucrative sale and Dango Ouattara's €42.8 million transfer from Bournemouth to Brentford as the Bees' priciest signing.