The race to appoint a successor for the Italian national team has shifted from the pitch to the political arena. Aleksei Paramonov, the Russian ambassador to Italy, has issued a scathing critique of the Italian authorities after Pirlo confirmed he is no longer a candidate for the role.

In an open letter published on his Telegram blog and shared via the embassy’s official social media channels, Paramonov did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. Addressing the 2006 World Cup winner directly, he expressed his dismay at how the legendary figure has been treated by his home country.



