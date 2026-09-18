AFP
Double delight! Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel get Oranje nod as Xavi unleashes fresh blood for Germany clash
Xavi names first Oranje squad featuring two debutants
New Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez officially unveiled his first 26-man selection for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. The 46-year-old Spaniard, who took charge in August alongside assistants Oscar Hernandez, Sergio Allegre, Ruud van Nistelrooij, and Adil Ramzi, handed first senior call-ups to Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel.
The complete squad comprises Nathan Ake, Ruben van Bommel, Brian Brobbey, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Mark Flekken, Jeremie Frimpong, Cody Gakpo, Lutsharel Geertruida, Ryan Gravenberch, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Justin Kluivert, Teun Koopmeiners, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Tijjani Reijnders, Robin Roefs, Crysencio Summerville, Kenneth Taylor, Jurrien Timber, Quinten Timber, Joey Veerman, Micky van de Ven, Bart Verbruggen, and Gjivai Zechiel.
The players will gather at the national team headquarters in Zeist on Monday afternoon, September 21.
Xavi highlights squad depth and evaluation goals
Xavi explained that selecting 26 players provides vital flexibility for a demanding international window featuring four fixtures in two weeks. Working with his complete backroom team, the manager wants to assess every player in a competitive environment.
The former Barcelona boss emphasized the importance of close contact during his initial weeks in charge.
"With a view to the schedule of four matches, a squad of 26 players offers us sufficient options and flexibility," Xavi stated. "At the same time, this group size allows us to work in a targeted manner and thoroughly assess all players. It is valuable to experience them up close and get to know them better."
Van Bommel and Zechiel bring heritage and versatility
PSV left-winger Ruben van Bommel, known for his explosive acceleration and box entries, carries exceptional international pedigree. The former Netherlands Under-20 international is the son of 2010 World Cup finalist Mark van Bommel and grandson of former Oranje manager Bert van Marwijk.
Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel also steps up to the senior stage following standout displays for the Netherlands Under-21s, including a goal against Slovakia in November 2024.
Both young talents offer dynamic profile options in midfield and attack for Xavi's tactical setup.
Oranje prepare for grueling Nations League schedule
The Netherlands open their Nations League A Group 2 campaign on Thursday, September 24, against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Oranje then travel to Belgrade three days later to face Serbia on Sunday, September 27.
The international window continues on Thursday, October 1, away to Greece in Thessaloniki.
The Dutch complete their four-match run on Sunday, October 4, hosting Serbia in Eindhoven.
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