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'The team comes first' - Ruben Amorim breaks silence on Rafael Leao's future as AC Milan winger linked with Fenerbahce transfer
Amorim addresses Leao transfer rumours
Amorim has spoken out about Leao's future as the club begins the second phase of their pre-season tour. The Rossoneri arrived in Perth, Western Australia, ahead of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Perth Glory. Leao is set to join up with the squad in Australia after returning from the World Cup.
His arrival comes amid heavy transfer speculation, with Fenerbahce reportedly launching an official bid for the forward, as per Sport Mediaset. The Turkish giants recently sent director Cihan Kamer to Italy to negotiate the deal. However, Milan have strict financial demands and are determined to dictate the terms of any potential exit.£50 bonus
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'The team comes first'
Speaking at a press conference in Perth, Amorim addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his star winger. The former Manchester United boss made it clear that individual situations will not disrupt his squad preparations.
"He is our player until anything changes, the team comes first," Amorim stated, as quoted by Gianluca Dimarzio. "It is not too complicated, for me the team is the most important thing.
"I will speak with Rafael, with [Goncalo] Ramos, with [Alexis] Saelemaekers, with all the players returning from the World Cup to explain what we will do. I know there is a lot of speculation about some of our players, but they remain ours until anything changes."
Milan demand permanent transfer
Fenerbahce have reportedly offered a package worth up to €42 million for Leao. Sport Mediaset claims this proposal includes an initial €5m loan fee, a €35m obligation to buy next summer, and €2m in performance-related bonuses. However, Milan are holding out for a straight €50m fee and have completely ruled out a loan departure.
The Serie A side previously warned both Galatasaray and Benfica that they will only accept a permanent transfer. Rossoneri urgently need fresh funds to finance further market moves. The club has already spent over €100m this summer to secure the signings of Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila.
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Bumper contract awaits Leao
Negotiations between Milan and Fenerbahce are expected to continue in the coming days. Despite travelling to Australia, Leao could still leave the San Siro before the transfer window closes. The forward is reportedly prepared to sign a lucrative contract in Turkey worth €12m per season. This massive financial package would effectively double his current Milan salary.
While transfer talks progress in the background, Amorim will focus on his team's upcoming pre-season fixtures. Milan will face Perth Glory on Saturday as they look to build fitness ahead of the new campaign.
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