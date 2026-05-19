Could Jurrien Timber miss Champions League final AND World Cup? Ronald Koeman reveals Arsenal & Netherlands star's injury outlook 'doesn't look rosy'

Timber faces an uncertain end to the season after Netherlands boss Koeman issued a worrying update on the defender’s condition. The 24-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury that has kept him out of action for Arsenal during a crucial stage of their campaign.

Timber has not featured since limping out of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton on March 14. His absence has forced manager Mikel Arteta to adjust his defensive options as the club pushes for major honours. The Gunners still have two key matches remaining: a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace and the Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain.