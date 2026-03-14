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Harry Sherlock

Arsenal player ratings vs Everton: Max Dowman, you superstar! Teenage wonderkid's incredible impact drives Gunners to vital win over Toffees in massive title race boost

Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 thanks to a late, late show on Saturday, and an incredible impact from 16-year-old Max Dowman. The teenager came off the bench to whip in the cross for Viktor Gyokeres' opener, and then he scored the second himself in truly incredible scenes in north London.

In the 17th minute, Dwight McNeil cut in off the right and lashed a terrific effort at goal, but his strike hit the post, just seconds after Riccardo Calafiori made a terrific block to deny the winger in the penalty area.

On 23 minutes, Kai Havertz threw himself to the ground in the penalty area after a challenge from Michael Keane, but no spot-kick was awarded. Replays showed he may have been clipped but the dramatisation of the fall surely played a part in the decision not being given. 

In a blow to Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners' hopes at the summit, Jurrien Timber was withdrawn before half-time due to an apparent muscle injury.

Raya made an outstanding save after half-time, as Beto swivelled in the area and shot low, with the Spaniard extending his boot to deny him.

In the latter stages of the second half, Arteta introduced Max Dowman, having already sent on Viktor Gyokeres for Havertz, as Arsenal desperately went in search of a winner. 

And Dowman played a key role in Arsenal's first goal, whipping a devilish cross into the box that was touched across the box for Gyokeres to score, before he scored a brilliant solo goal right at the end. What an impact. 

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Helped out by his woodwork early on. Made a couple of strong first-half saves, before showing brilliant reactions to deny Beto. A clean sheet he had to earn.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Substituted after 36 minutes after seemingly suffering a muscle injury in a blow to manager Mikel Arteta.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Tried to step out of defence when he could but Everton dealt with that well. Stood up well to Everton's physicality.

    Gabriel (6/10):

    Strong in the tackle. A couple of nervy moments on the ball, but he was far from alone in that.

    Riccardo Calafiori (7/10):

    Exceptional block to deny McNeil early. A couple of heavy touches but battled well. Subbed for Hincapie.

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    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Covers an immense amount of ground. His technique can sometimes let him down but his industry is why he's in the team. Subbed for Dowman as Arteta rolled the dice.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Lost his boot in the first 20 seconds after a painful-looking challenge. Conducted well on the ball; let McNeil go by him when he hit the post, but recovered well defensively.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Struggled to find his rhythm. Had Pickford scrambling with one excellent second-half effort and then forced a save. His desperation to make something happen reflected Arsenal's anxieties, as it didn't quite stick.

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    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Went at Everton whenever he could and cut a somewhat frustrated figure throughout the second half. 

    Kai Havertz (5/10):

    Left fuming when he wasn't awarded a penalty. Struggled to get on the ball throughout and was subbed on the hour. Not his day.

    Noni Madueke (5/10):

    Didn't get any change out of Garner. Switched sides for one electric run; he's far more effective on the right. Subbed directly after that solo run.

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    Subs & Manager

    Christhian Mosquera (5/10):

    Replaced the injured Timber. Spent a lot of time in Everton's half but struggled to make something happen. Nearly scored an own goal which was bizarrely then given as a goal kick. 

    Viktor Gyokeres (6/10):

    On for Havertz. Didn't have all that much service until he tapped in the winner.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Replaced Madueke on the hour. Struggled equally until he forced a late save from Pickford.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Replaced Calafiori. Slotted into defence with a minimum of fuss and touched the ball into Gyokeres' path for his winner. 

    Max Dowman (9/10):

    The precocious teenager came on for Zubimendi and became instrumental almost immediately. His delicious cross led to Gyokeres' winner and then he scored the second. He hasn't even completed his GCSEs! 

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    Arsenal still struggle to break teams down, and his team selection did not allow for a fast start. His second-half complaints about Everton's time-wasting were rather rich, given the way the Gunners have been playing this season, but the Gunners got the job done again. When your luck is in... 

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