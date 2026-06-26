Ronald Koeman highlights Achraf Hakimi threat as Netherlands expect 'heated' knockout clash against Morocco

The squad are fully aware of the intense atmosphere awaiting them, with Van Hecke anticipating a fierce battle in Mexico. As quoted by NOSwhen reflecting on the matchup, the defender stated: "This is a match I am enormously looking forward to. These are the games you want to play at a World Cup. I think it's going to be a very heated match."

The tactical focus has also shifted toward handling the opposition's star power, with national team coach Koeman stating that he sees a major threat particularly in Morocco's captain, Hakimi. The manager said: "He is the star man and a very good right-back, so we have to prepare ourselves very well for him."

Captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Frenkie de Jong also expressed immense respect for their upcoming opponents, with Van Dijk noting: "I expect a great team with a lot of footballing quality, but also a team that is vulnerable."

De Jong added: "I saw them play against Brazil, and they made a very strong impression on me then. Of course, they reached the semifinals at the last World Cup, and I think they have a few very good players. It's going to be a beautiful match."